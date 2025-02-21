Google's working on a new home for all your Made by Google devices

Android users may all be running Google’s operating system, but only a subset of us choose to do so with Google’s own hardware. Whether we’re talking about Pixel phones , a Google TV Streamer, or Nest Audio speakers, there are a lot of good reasons to go with Google devices, including early access to the latest new features and strong software update support. And in the near future, it looks like Google could be giving those of us who have invested in its product ecosystem a new way to keep track of all our gear.

The Google Store appears to be preparing a new “Your Devices” section, as revealed through the publication of an early support page (via Android Police). While the actual Your Devices page Google links to is not yet live, the company offers us a preview of what to expect from its description:

On Your Devices, you’ll be able to find details about your Made by Google products, including model information, purchase and warranty details, and your IMEI or serial number. You can also go to Your Devices to manage your related subscriptions, start repairs, find device-specific help, and contact support.

It looks like Google will attempt to automatically populate that list with your past purchases and devices it knows are linked to your account. For products Google fails to link up in this manner, Your Devices will offer a tool for manually adding new devices by entering their IMEI or serial number. The company offers a heads-up that you’ll likely have to jump through that extra hoop with accessories like Pixel Buds that you’ve purchased outside the Google Store.