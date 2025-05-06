Google Simplify is a new tool to help you understand even the most complex topics

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google introduces a new AI-powered learning tool called Simplify.

Simplify utilizes Gemini to make complicated text easier to understand and retain without losing important details.

The Simplify tool is debuting first on iOS in the Google app.

Choosing to learn something new is a whole lot more productive use of your time and phone than just doom scrolling all day. But when it comes to the latter, you may encounter some complicated text that’s filled with jargon or technical concepts that you might not fully grasp as you try to enrich yourself. Thankfully, Google has a new tool to help you.

If you use an iPhone or iPad, then the Google app just became an even more invaluable tool to have to better yourself. Google revealed in a blog post that it’s announcing a new tool for turning dense and complex text into something a lot more digestible without losing the important details, called — appropriately — Simplify. It is powered by Google Gemini, and the resulting simplified text is designed to be easier for users to retain information from, compared to the original.

To access the Simplify feature, just go to any webpage in the iOS Google app, highlight the complex text, then select the “Simplify” icon that shows up. A new pop-up window appears with a simpler, easier version of that text so you can get a better understanding before continuing to read. This is all done without having to leave the webpage you’re on.

Simplify is a result of a study done by Google to investigate the potential of LLMs when it comes to making information more accessible so that expert knowledge can reach more people without losing accuracy. However, Google acknowledges that the study has limitations, despite being large scale, and therefore does “require ongoing vigilance” when it comes to monitoring errors.

Google has so far only announced Simplify for the Google app on iOS. The company has not yet shared plans for any further expansion.

