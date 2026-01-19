Google confirms 'high-friction' sideloading flow is coming to Android

This prompt will show up on Android 8.0 and later. You must give individual apps the ability to install apps in newer versions of Android.

TL;DR Google says Android is getting a “high-friction” sideloading flow.



The company insists it’s about user awareness, not blocking installs.

The big question is whether this added friction will stay educational or quietly make sideloading on Android harder.

Google has responded to our recent report on new Google Play strings hinting at changes to how Android will handle sideloaded apps in the future. The company has now confirmed that a “high-friction” install process is on the way.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Replying to our story on X, Matthew Forsyth, Director of Product Management, Google Play Developer Experience & Chief Product Explainer, said the system isn’t a sideloading restriction, but an “Accountability Layer.” Advanced users will still be able to choose “Install without verifying,” though Google says that path will involve extra steps meant to ensure users understand the risks of installing apps from unverified developers.

Matthew Forsythe/X

That explanation broadly matches what we’re seeing in recent versions of Google Play, where new warning messages emphasize developer verification, internet requirements, and potential risks, while still allowing users to proceed.

What remains to be seen is how far Google takes this “high-friction” approach. Clear warnings are one thing, but quietly making sideloading more painful is another. Android’s openness has always depended on power users being able to install apps without excessive hoops.

For now, Google hasn’t suggested requirements like using a PC or external tools, and we hope the added friction is limited to risk education.

Follow