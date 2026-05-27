A Google Store shipping blunder swapped a Pixel 10 for a Motorola Razr

TL;DR A Google Store customer says their Pixel 10 order showed up as a Motorola Razr instead.

The buyer claims Google support kept repeating the same 24–72 hour response with no real fix.

Imagine ordering Google’s latest flagship, only to open the box and find a folding phone from an entirely different brand. That’s precisely what happened to a Google Store customer, turning an exciting upgrade into a customer service nightmare.

The story surfaced on Reddit this week in the r/GooglePixel subreddit, where the buyer detailed what sounds like a nightmare experience. According to the post, the user had ordered a Google Pixel 10 on May 9 and intended to trade in their old Pixel 7 as part of the purchase. But when the package arrived on May 14, the box reportedly contained a 2025 Motorola Razr instead.

This would already be a bit of a shock to most buyers, but the bigger problem seems to be what happened after delivery. The customer reported that they promptly reached out to Google support, who informed them that updates would arrive within 24 to 72 hours. Instead, they claim the only responses they received came after repeated follow-up emails and another phone call days later. Each time, support allegedly repeated the same promise without offering an actual solution.

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At this point, the buyer says they’ve disputed the charge with their credit card company because they no longer believe the Google Store will resolve the issue. Other Reddit users chimed in with theories ranging from warehouse mix-ups to courier theft. One commenter speculated that someone along the shipping chain might have switched out devices before delivery.

Isolated shipping errors are not unheard of, but the timing is especially awkward for Google. One reason the company’s Pixel line has developed a loyal fanbase is due to its clean Android experience, fast updates, and AI-driven features. Motorola has been bringing its Razr foldables back into the limelight, with newer models boasting larger screens and better battery life.

Ironically, some Android fans are currently debating whether to switch from Pixel phones to Razr devices in the first place. There have been several Reddit threads in the last few months directly comparing the two brands, especially as Motorola’s foldables become more competitive on the hardware side.

But accidentally getting a foldable phone instead of the device you actually ordered isn’t quite the crossover most buyers want.

Whether the incident is a simple blunder in logistics or something deeper in the fulfillment chain, it’s another reminder that buying phones online still comes with risks, even when you’re buying directly from the company that builds the device.

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