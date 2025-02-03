Google Sheets is now faster, so your spreadsheets don't hold you hostage

Over the past year, Google has steadily infused its Workspace apps with Gemini-powered AI features. Today, it announced a fundamental update to Google Sheets that should speed up users’ everyday tasks. The upgrades focus on three key areas:

Pasting data between spreadsheets is now up to 50% faster, whether moving a few cells or entire datasets.

Setting up filter conditions, a common task for sorting information, is also 50% quicker.

Loading existing data in spreadsheets is 30% speedier, even for larger files.

These tweaks follow last year’s update, which doubled Sheets’ overall calculation speed for formulas, pivot tables, and formatting. Together, the changes aim to reduce lag for users juggling complex tasks.