Google Sheets is now faster, so your spreadsheets don't hold you hostage
Published on3 hours ago
- Google has announced a new update to Google Sheets aimed at making the service significantly faster.
- The update promises pasting and filtering speeds up to 50% faster and data loading speeds up to 30% quicker.
- The update is rolling out to all Google Sheets users, including personal and Workspace accounts, with no subscription required.
Over the past year, Google has steadily infused its Workspace apps with Gemini-powered AI features. Today, it announced a fundamental update to Google Sheets that should speed up users’ everyday tasks. The upgrades focus on three key areas:
- Pasting data between spreadsheets is now up to 50% faster, whether moving a few cells or entire datasets.
- Setting up filter conditions, a common task for sorting information, is also 50% quicker.
- Loading existing data in spreadsheets is 30% speedier, even for larger files.
These tweaks follow last year’s update, which doubled Sheets’ overall calculation speed for formulas, pivot tables, and formatting. Together, the changes aim to reduce lag for users juggling complex tasks.
Google highlighted examples of how the improvements could play out in real-world scenarios: A data analyst could seamlessly transfer information between projects, a marketing manager might sort campaign metrics in seconds, or a small-business owner could pull up sales figures without delays.
Unlike some recent AI-driven Workspace features tied to Google’s Gemini model or paid tiers, these speed boosts are free and automatically available to all Google Sheets users, including personal account holders, Workspace subscribers, and businesses. Administrators won’t need to toggle any settings — the update is already live.
Google’s push to optimize Sheets comes as remote work and data-driven roles continue to demand smoother collaboration tools. In recent years, competitors like Microsoft Excel have also focused on speed enhancements, signaling a broader race to win over productivity-focused users.