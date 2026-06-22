Gemini can now help you fix those broken Google Sheets formulas

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini in Google Sheets will now be able to diagnose and fix formula errors.

The AI will explain the issue with the formula and provide the correct version.

This functionality will be available for Google AI Pro and Ultra users.

How many times have you entered a formula into a spreadsheet only to see an error message? Sometimes you can spot the error right away, other times you may have no idea what went wrong. Google is rolling out a new capability in Sheets that should solve this problem.

In a blog post, Google announced that Gemini in Sheets will now be able to diagnose and fix formula errors. The next time you see an error, one click will get Gemini to generate an explanation of the core problem. It will also provide you with a corrected version of the formula.

According to the tech giant, the tool understands everything from basic arithmetic to more complex equations. So, if you’re typing out a highly intricate calculation, it should still be able to help.

The rollout of this new Gemini in Sheets feature starts today for Google AI Pro and Ultra users. It will also be available for Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and Google AI Pro for Education. Google says Workspace customers will get higher usage limits through July 15 as a promotion. After July 15, AI Expanded Access users will get higher limits on usage.

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