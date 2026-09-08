Google is leveling up Sheets with dozens of new fonts

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

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TL;DR Google Sheets now supports the full Google Fonts web font library.

This font update also enhances import and export capabilities between Sheets and Excel.

The rollout is available to all Workspace customers and personal Google accounts.

Last month, Google rolled out a Sheets update that preserves formatting and structural information when importing Excel files. Google is now taking another step toward further improving importing and exporting between the two apps. Best of all, you won’t have to wait long for it to arrive.

The latest Google Sheets update expands the number of font options that will be available to you. According to the announcement, the company’s spreadsheet app will now support the full Google Fonts web font library. This expanded support will be available for chart titles and subtitles, horizontal and vertical axis titles and labels, data labels, and legend text.

You’ll be able to access these additional fonts by selecting “More fonts” from any font dropdown inside the chart editor sidebar. In the chart editor, you’ll be able to search for, add, and apply the new fonts as you please.

What does this have to do with Microsoft Excel imports and exports? As the tech giant explains, this update will enhance font compatibility across both platforms, allowing you to preserve more custom fonts. Previously, importing Excel files with unsupported fonts resulted in missing or fallback font substitutions. You’ll run into that issue far less often with this change.

This update is available to all Workspace customers and personal Google accounts. Google has already started the rapid release, and it’s taking a gradual approach to the rollout. The company notes that it could take up to 15 days before feature visibility.

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