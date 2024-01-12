Google may let you choose which of its services are linked, thanks to EU

This year, the rules of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) will start applying to companies that have been deemed gatekeepers — like Google and Apple. Google has now detailed how it will comply with the DMA, and it could have an effect on how you use services like YouTube, Google Play , and more.

Google has published a support document called “About DMA & your linked services.” The document in question explains that when the DMA takes effect on March 6, 2024, users will be able to unlink their Google services if they want to. These services include:

Search

YouTube

Ad services

Google Play

Chrome

Google Shopping

Google Maps

Additionally, you’ll have the option to pick and choose which services stay linked or you can just keep them all linked. Google warns, however, that features that share data across Google services could become limited or unavailable after unlinking. For example, Reservations made on Search will not appear in Google Maps if Search and Maps are unlinked.