Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google may let you choose which of its services are linked, thanks to EU
- Google will allow users to unlink the Google services they use to comply with the EU’s Digital Market Act.
- Users will be able to make that choice when the DMA takes effect on March 6, 2024.
- Google warns that some features that share data across Google services could become limited or unavailable after unlinking.
This year, the rules of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) will start applying to companies that have been deemed gatekeepers — like Google and Apple. Google has now detailed how it will comply with the DMA, and it could have an effect on how you use services like YouTube, Google Play, and more.
Google has published a support document called “About DMA & your linked services.” The document in question explains that when the DMA takes effect on March 6, 2024, users will be able to unlink their Google services if they want to. These services include:
- Search
- YouTube
- Ad services
- Google Play
- Chrome
- Google Shopping
- Google Maps
Additionally, you’ll have the option to pick and choose which services stay linked or you can just keep them all linked. Google warns, however, that features that share data across Google services could become limited or unavailable after unlinking. For example, Reservations made on Search will not appear in Google Maps if Search and Maps are unlinked.
The rules in the DMA mostly went into effect in May 2023, but it wasn’t until September 2023 that gatekeepers were officially named. Any company that received the designation of gatekeeper was required to comply with the DMA by March 6, 2024.
This change Google is implementing largely affects customers in the EU. But there’s a chance Google could eventually let customers outside of the EU do this, too.