It's not just you: This fundamental Google Search feature is broken worldwide

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Search’s time filters appear to be broken, showing results from random dates instead of the selected timeframe.

The issue seems to affect multiple accounts, devices, and searches worldwide, suggesting it may be a bug.

Until Google fixes it, using the after/before:YYYY-MM-DD search operator remains the only workaround.

Google Search’s time filters have been one of the easiest ways to find the latest information on any topic. They’re very helpful when you’re looking for search results within a specific time period, whether it be breaking news, software updates, or recent discussions. Google has provided options such as Past hour, Past 24 hours, Past week, Past month, Past year, and custom range as essential parts of Search for as long as memory serves, but it looks like these tools are now completely broken.

A reader tipped us off to the development after noticing that Google Search’s time filters, which were working correctly just a couple of days ago, are no longer returning results from the selected time period. We were able to reproduce the issue across multiple Google accounts, devices, and search queries.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Instead of limiting results to the selected time period, Google Search returns a mix of pages from random dates, including both older and newer content that doesn’t match the chosen filter. The issue is also not limited to a specific browser, account, or search term.

Reports on Reddit suggest the issue has persisted for at least a few days. While Google hasn’t acknowledged the problem, it appears to be affecting searches globally, suggesting a potential bug on Google’s side.

Thankfully, there is a workaround you can still use to get the timed search results you want. Instead of using the time filter dropdown, you can add a date operator directly to your search. For example, searching for “after:2026-07-01” will limit results to pages published after July 2026.

According to one Reddit user, the issue may lie with the JavaScript powering Google’s time filter dropdown, while the underlying search operator continues to function correctly.

For now, if Google’s built-in time filters aren’t giving you recent results, the manual search operator is your best bet until Google fixes what appears to be a widespread Search bug.

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