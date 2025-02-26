Google now offers an easier way to remove your personal information from Search results

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has redesigned its Results about you tool to help users easily remove their personal information from search results.

The tool has a new hub that simplifies sign-ups and gives users an overview of search results with their personal information.

Users also get the option to request removals right from the Search results page and even request an update for outdated search results.

Google has announced an update for its handy “Results about you” tool to make it easier for users to remove personal information, like addresses and phone numbers, from Google Search results.

In a recent post highlighting the changes, Google says that Results bout you has a new hub that simplifies the sign-up process for new users. Once set up, the tool automatically alerts users when it finds new search results with their personal information and adds them to the hub for review. The hub also shows all current and approved removal requests.

Along with the new hub, Google is making it easier for users to request removals with a new option in the Search results. The company explains that users can click on the three dots next to a result with their personal information, and they’ll see an updated menu highlighting what content is eligible for removal. Users can also request removal from the same menu with just a few clicks.

Additionally, Google will let users request an update for outdated search results that still show their personal information after they’ve had it removed. Users can request a refresh from the same three-dot menu, and Google will “recrawl the page and obtain the latest information.”

