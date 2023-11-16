Google aims to make finding holiday gifts easier with its AI search feature

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is giving its Search Generative Experience (SGE) three new capabilities.

Users will be able to generate gift ideas and virtually try on men’s tops starting today.

The ability to generate an image and search for similar products will roll out in December.

Have you ever struggled to figure out what holiday gifts to give your family and friends? Google is now rolling out new capabilities for Google Search’s AI feature it believes will make that process a little easier.

The tech giant has announced that it will launch three new functions for its Search Generative Experience (SGE). Two of these functions are rolling out today and the other is scheduled to be available at some point in December. You’ll also need to be in the US and opt into the SGE program.

The first feature arriving today will allow users to generate gift ideas. Searching for something like “great gifts for athletes” will now bring up a variety of subcategories to explore, like sports equipment, apparel, and more. When you tap on any of these categories, Google says you’ll be presented with options from brands large and small. You’ll also see links to publishers you can click on to learn more about that item or the gift category. This is available in the Google app on Android and iOS, as well as on Chrome for desktop.

The other function coming to SGE today is the ability to virtually try on men’s tops. While this feature isn’t new, it was previously only available for women’s tops. Like before, this function allows you to see products from a variety of brands, and you can pick the virtual model that most closely represents you to see how those clothes fit.

The final new addition uses AI image generation to create a product and help you find something that’s similar. For example, if you say you want a colorful, patterned puffer jacket, a photorealistic image will be generated to match the jacket in your head. You’ll then be able to scroll through a selection of products that are similar to the generated image. When this feature is released in December, you’ll find it in Search Labs in the Google app for Android and iOS.

Comments