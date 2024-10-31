Google Search widget will let you customize its colors again

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Google app beta introduces a Custom theme for the Search bar widget.

The Custom theme brings back the ability to customize the color of the bar.

The new theme is not yet available on the stable channel.

One of the best things about Android is having the freedom to customize various things, including the Google Search bar widget. Recently, the customization controls for the widget changed, taking away some of the available options. But those options have now reappeared in the latest Google app beta.

Back in August, it was reported that the Customize screen for the Search bar widget was getting a redesign. That refresh took away the hue and saturation sliders and replaced them with theme options: System, Light, Dark, and Device (Dynamic Color). The only other control available was a slider that lets you adjust transparency.

However, 9to5Google reports that a new “Custom” theme has entered the picture in the most recent Google app beta (version 15.43). Tapping on this new theme brings back the hue and saturation sliders from before, allowing you to change the color of the widget to your liking. At the top of the page, you’ll see a preview of what the widget would look like and there’s a reset button in the top right corner.

It appears this update has not arrived yet on the stable channel, but it may not take long for it to. If you have the latest beta loaded up, you can access this customization going to the Google app, tapping on your profile picture, and navigating to Customize Search widget.

