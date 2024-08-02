A focus mode for kids is coming to Android devices and Galaxy smartwatches

TL;DR Google is extending the School time feature to more device types.

The feature debuted with the Fitbit Ace LTE earlier this year, and will make it to Android phones, tablets, and Galaxy smartwatches over the next year.

Google is also introducing new supervision features for YouTube, which will roll out with an update later this summer.

Google announced a new School time feature with the Fitbit Ace LTE earlier this year to help students focus on learning during school hours. The company now plans to bring the feature to more devices, including Android phones, tablets, and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup.

For the unaware, the School time feature switches the device to a new home screen with limited functionality in order to avoid distractions during classes. The feature works a bit like focus mode on Android and prevents kids from using non-essential apps.

Google says that the feature will gradually roll out to more devices over the next year. Once it’s available, parents will be able to schedule School time on their kids’ devices using the Family Link app. The app will also let parents select which apps are available when School time is active and choose specific contacts that can call or text their kids’ devices.

Along with School time, Google is also working on bringing new parental control features for teens. These include new supervision features for YouTube that will show parents their teens’ activity on the platform and Family Link supervision for kids of all ages. The YouTube supervision features will roll out with an update later this summer.

Currently, Google has not shared a definite release timeline for the School time feature. We’ll let you know as soon as it starts showing up on more device types.

