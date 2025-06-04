Google's latest survey shows Gen Z is leading the charge toward a passwordless future

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s latest scams survey highlights generational differences in security practices among US consumers.

Despite the availability of easier and more advanced sign-in tools, most older users still rely on passwords and two-factor authentication.

Gen Z and Millennial users are more inclined to use newer solutions like passkeys and social sign-ins.

Although Google has been pushing users to switch from passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA) to passkeys for quite a while now, its latest scams survey reveals that a vast majority of users still rely on older sign-in methods to log into their online accounts. However, the data collected in partnership with Morning Consult highlights an interesting generational shift in security habits among US users.

According to the survey, most older US users, including Generation X, Baby Boomers, and many Millennials, continue to use passwords and 2FA despite being familiar with newer tools like social sign-ins. Only about 30% of Gen X and Baby Boomers use social sign-ins daily, but things are not the same among the younger demographic.

Gen Z and Millennial users reportedly rely more on advanced authentication tools like passkeys or social sign-ins, but this has made them less likely to update passwords regularly. While their poor password hygiene may seem problematic, Google maintains that their “willingness to gravitate towards more modern sign in methods that are both safer and easier to use is a good thing.”

The company even urges more users to adopt modern authentication solutions to secure their accounts, noting that passwords are difficult to maintain, more prone to phishing, and are often leaked through data breaches. The generational difference highlighted in the survey signals progress on that front, though it may be a while before passkeys and social sign-ins fully replace passwords and 2FA.

Are you familiar with passkeys and social sign-ins? Have you made the switch, or are you still using passwords for your online accounts? Let us know in the comments.

