Google backpedals on plans to totally kill this legacy service

It’s hard to believe, but Google launched its URL Shortener tool all the way back in 2009. Although the tool was shut down in 2018, Google confirmed that goo.gl URLs would continue to redirect to their intended destinations. However, the tech giant announced last year that it would stop supporting those links after August 25, 2025. That was the plan anyway, but the company has since had a slight change of heart.

Google has updated the blog post where it announced the shutdown of Google URL Shortener. In the update, the Mountain View-based firm states that it has reconsidered discontinuing support for all goo.gl URLs. Despite claiming earlier that 99% of these links had no activity in June, Google says it received feedback that some actively used links are still embedded in countless documents, videos, posts, and more.

As a result of the input it received, Google declares it will adjust its approach to preserve actively used links. This isn’t a complete about-face, however, as the company still plans to shut down some URLs.

The tech giant says it will instead target only inactive links:

Nine months ago, we redirected URLs that showed no activity in late 2024 to a message specifying that the link would be deactivated in August, and these are the only links targeted to be deactivated. If you get a message that states, “This link will no longer work in the near future”, the link won’t work after August 25 and we recommend transitioning to another URL shortener if you haven’t already.

Google confirms that active links will be preserved and continue to function like normal. You’ll be able to check if your link will remain active by clicking on it. If that link redirects you without a message, it should be safe.