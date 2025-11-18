Google's versatile Sans Flex font is now free to the public

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Sans Flex is now freely available on Google Fonts.

Offered under the SIL Open Font License, Google Sans Flex may be used for a wide range of purposes.

Google Fonts offers tons of open-source fonts you can download and do whatever you want with. The repository’s recently added Google Sans Flex, the typeface Google uses in many of its own products, making it available for anyone to use for just about any purpose.

9to5Google spotted today that Google Sans Flex has joined the likes of Roboto and Open Sans on Google Fonts. Like other character sets available through Google Fonts, Google Sans Flex is offered under the SIL Open Fond License, so it’s available to use for free, no attribution required.

Google Sans Flex is a versatile sans-serif font with five variable axes: weight, grade, slant, width, and roundness. Though the font is common on Google’s webpages and in its products, the various ways it can be modified means it doesn’t necessarily have to look like the Google font.

Under the Open Font License, you’re allowed to use Google Sans Flex in practically any way you could imagine, in print or digital, and for both personal and commercial purposes — you can’t sell the font itself, but you can sell products that feature it. You can read the full terms here.

If you’re interested in using Google Sans Flex in any of your own projects, you can grab it now on Google Fonts.

