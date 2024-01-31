Google is starting to roll out Quick Share to Pixel devices

TL;DR Google’s Nearby Share and Samsung’s Quick Share are merging into a single file-sharing option called Quick Share.

Some Google Pixel owners are now starting to see Nearby Share replaced with the new Quick Share feature.

This hints that a wider release of the new Quick Share is imminent.

Since the announcement at CES 2024, Samsung and Google have been preparing for the eventual launch of the new Quick Share feature. At the time, the two companies didn’t say when Android owners could expect it to arrive. But it looks like today may be the start of the rollout.

Google’s Nearby Share and Samsung’s Quick Share are similar services that allow users to transfer files quickly from one device to another. However, there are some differences, one of the most important being that Samsung’s version only worked on Galaxy devices. At CES 2024, the two companies announced Nearby Share would be rebranded to Quick Share. The new version of Quick Share adds interoperability with Nearby Share-enabled devices, allowing the feature to be used with any Android device.

According to Mishaal Rahman on X (formerly Twitter), some Android owners are starting to see Nearby Share replaced with Quick Share. Based on the responses to the post, it appears the file-sharing feature has made its way to some Pixel and OnePlus devices.

So far, it seems that none of our devices have received the change. However, this development suggests that a wider release should be coming in the near future.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments