Google log-in prompts on Android add new layer of security

TL;DR An extra step has been added to the verification process when using Google prompts.

After tapping on “Yes, it’s me,” you’ll be asked for a fingerprint, PIN, or other 2FA method to proceed.

The new requirement is being seen on version 25.02.34 of Google Play Services on Android.

When you try to sign into your Google Account, you may be greeted by a Google prompt. This is a notification used to confirm your identity when you try to sign in or perform some other sensitive task. It will usually just ask you to confirm you are who you say you are, but it looks like the process just got an extra step.

Spotted by 9to5Google, version 25.02.34 of Google Play Services on Android has Google prompts requesting additional verification. Just hitting the “Yes, it’s me” button in the “Are you trying to sign in” prompt is no longer enough.

It appears the two-factor authentication (2FA) feature now requests your fingerprint, PIN, or face unlock to proceed. According to the outlet, you can also choose other authentication methods like passkeys, security keys, or authenticator apps.

Any time more steps are added to a process, you can expect that process to take a little longer. Fortunately, something like scanning your finger or entering your PIN can be done pretty quickly. A few extra seconds is a fair trade for an additional layer of security.

Google Account users on iOS should start seeing the change as well. Instead of Play Services, the Google app or Gmail is responsible for the prompt on iOS.

