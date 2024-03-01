Google prepares to add 'Satellite SOS' feature on Pixel devices

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is preparing a “Satellite SOS” feature for Pixel devices.

Satellite SOS will allow users to contact emergency services if they can’t connect to a mobile network or Wi-Fi.

It’s unknown if the feature will be a Pixel exclusive or rolled out to other Android devices.

Even before its launch, Google confirmed it would bring satellite communication support to Android 14. Since then, we’ve seen plenty of evidence that the tech firm is working on an emergency SOS feature that would use this satellite connectivity. Now a recent update to the “Adaptive Connectivity Services” app shows that Google may be getting ready to add the feature to Pixel phones.

As spotted by Google News on Telegram, version p.2024.08 of the Adaptive Connectivity Services app appears to pave the way for a new “Satellite SOS” feature. This feature would allow you to send messages to emergency services over satellite if you are unable to connect to a mobile network or Wi-Fi.

Satellite SOS can be found under Safety & emergency if you go to Settings. The Satellite SOS page provides a brief description, an explanation of how the feature works, and two buttons that will let you “Try a demo” or “Test real mode.”

In addition, there’s a disclaimer that when you connect with emergency services via satellite, your name, email, phone number, location, device information, and emergency contacts will be shared with emergency services and satellite service providers.

There’s also a blurb about Garmin Search and Rescue insurance with a link that lists supported countries. Garmin provides emergency response services by satellite in over 150 countries across all seven continents, so you will probably be supported.

Although the description on the Satellite SOS page directly refers to “your Pixel,” that doesn’t necessarily mean this feature will be exclusive to Pixel devices. We’ll have to wait and see if Google extends the feature to other Android phones.

