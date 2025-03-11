March Play System update brings new Cast UI, improved smart home connectivity, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR With the Play System update for March 2025, Google is bringing Thread network support to compatible devices for better smart home connectivity.

The update also brings an improved interface for Cast Options settings.

Google is also rolling out a new 2-column layout for Play Store reviews on large-screen devices.

Google has released the changelog for the March 2025 Play System update and it includes a couple of interesting changes for the Play Store and Google Play Services. With the update, Google aims to improve how users discover apps on the Play Store, view reviews on large-screen devices, and install apps more easily. The company also plans to introduce changes to help users easily discover new Android and Gemini features.

The changelog mentions the new install bar for Play Store listings we first spotted in a teardown last October. This change has already started rolling out to users, and introduces a persistent install button that sticks around at the top of the screen when you scroll through long app listings.

Another useful Play Store update mentioned in the changelog is the new 2-column layout for Play Store reviews on large-screen devices. While the revamped reviews layout has yet to roll out to users, we believe it should make efficient use of the extra screen real estate on foldables and tablets to display more helpful reviews.

The Play System update for March 2025 also introduces a refreshed interface for the Cast Options settings. In addition, it finally brings the ability to find Thread networks and nearby border routers to supported phones, enabling smoother communication with compatible smart home devices.

Google has also introduced changes to help users easily discover new features and capabilities in the latest Android release and new ways to use Gemini. The update packs several other improvements, which you can see in the changelog reproduced below. Google Play services v25.09 (2025-03-10) Developer Services [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps. [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Analytics & Diagnostics related processes in their apps. Device Connectivity [Phone] With this feature, you’ll get an improved interface for the “Cast Options” settings screen. [Phone] With this update, you can find available Thread networks and nearby border routers to simplify network management. Support [Phone] With this feature, you’ll be provided with information about the new features and capabilities of the latest Android OS version. [Phone] With this feature, you’ll receive updates about new ways to use Gemini. System Management [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Device Connectivity. Utilities [Phone] You can now sync your SIM contacts to your Google account. Wallet [Phone, Wear] With this new update, Google Wallet enhances asymmetric protocol support for NFC readers. [Phone, Wear] With this update, supervised users can now access Wallet with appropriate parental supervision. [Phone] With this feature, you can provide feedback about your experience with Digital Car Key.

Google Play Store v45.3 (2025-03-10) [Phone] With the update, you’ll find the app’s review page in a 2-column layout on large screen devices.

Device Health Services v1.27.0.731092006 (2025-03-03) [Phone] Optimizations for Adaptive Battery functionalities.

Google Play services v25.08 (2025-03-03) Account Management [Phone] With this feature, we’ve improved the login reliability for teens and children. Wallet [Phone, Wear] With this update, Google Wallet will launch in new countries.

Google Play Store v45.2 (2025-03-03) [Phone] With the addition of new topic pages on Google Play, you can now explore game genres more easily and in greater depth. [Phone] You can now install and open apps more easily with a new install bar, even after you scroll down the app details page.



