The Play Store now offers a simple way to reduce accidental purchases

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is pushing out a new swipe gesture feature for purchases made via Play Store billing.

This forces you to swipe to confirm a purchase instead of using the one-tap buy button.

The company previously said this feature is meant to prevent accidental purchases.

Google allows you to authenticate your Play Store purchases with biometrics or a password. You can also set the frequency of purchase verification for maximum convenience. Now, it looks like the company just released a new measure to prevent accidental app purchases.

Google previously confirmed as part of a Play Services update last month that it’ll offer a swipe gesture for making purchases in lieu of a buy button. Now, Telegram user @Adamzampahere reports that this feature is rolling out. Check out the screenshots below.

Old New

The new gesture seems to be rolling out as part of version 45.8.21-31 of the Play Store, although the company previously noted its availability in version 45.6. Despite running the latest Play Store version, we can’t see this feature on our devices just yet. So you might have to wait to see this functionality on your phone.

The swipe gesture replaces the existing one-tap “buy” or “subscribe” button, forcing you to swipe laterally to make a purchase instead. This gesture seems to apply to both app and subscription purchases made via Play Store billing.

In any event, this swipe functionality should reduce accidental purchases, especially if you’ve reduced the frequency of purchase verification or turned it off altogether. So we’re glad to see its release as this should make life a little easier for consumers.

