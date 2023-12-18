Google Play Store will soon let you uninstall apps on connected devices remotely

Google released the December Play Services update a few days ago. In it, the Android maker describes a new Play Store feature that’ll allow users to uninstall apps from their connected devices remotely. The feature is still not available on Android devices right now, but a code sleuth has managed to enable it by flipping some flags.

Tipster Assemble Debug has described the whole process of uninstalling apps remotely through the Play Store in a new blog post . The feature can They accessed the feature on version 38.8 of the Play Store.

Just like you can currently install apps remotely on your signed-in Android devices, you can also uninstall them from a connected device of your choice. That said, the uninstallation process seems a bit more complex than the installation feature.

When it’s available widely, you should be able to go through the following steps to uninstall apps from your Play Store-connected devices:

Tap on your profile image in the Play Store and open “Manage apps & device”

Swipe over to the “Manage” section

Tap on your current device name, and a list will appear with all the connected devices

Choose the device from which you want to uninstall apps

Select from the list of apps that appear for that device

Tap the delete icon on the top right corner to uninstall the select app/s

The tipster notes you will be able to sort apps for uninstallation by their name and size. This would make it easier to identify and delete heavier apps that take up more space on your device. There also seems to be a bug affecting the feature right now. It doesn’t list all the apps installed on a device right now. However, Google could fix this issue when it rolls out the feature more widely.