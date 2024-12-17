Google will soon retire this handy Play Store feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is killing off the Share apps feature on the Play Store.

The feature allows users to send and recieve apps through Quick Share.

A similar feature is also available in the Files by Google app.

Google introduced app sharing on the Play Store back in 2022. The feature allows users to share entire apps with other nearby users through the Google Play Store.

Not every app is shareable. For instance, you can’t share paid apps, books, movies, age-inappropriate apps, and Corp apps. However, the feature still has its uses. You can share apps without fast Wi-Fi or free internet, as the feature relies on Quick Share, formerly known as Nearby Share. Sadly, you won’t have app sharing in Play Store for much longer.

Google’s December Play Store release notes for version 44.1 clearly mention that the company is killing off the app sharing feature. “The Share apps feature on Google Play will be retiring,” the release notes read.

A similar app sharing option is available in the Files by Google app, though. You can share any Android app on your phone using Quick Share though Files By Google.

As for Play Store app sharing, it could be a while before Google removes the option, even after you get the version in which the change is being implemented.

You might like

Comments