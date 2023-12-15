We're not big fans of this upcoming Google Play Store search tweak

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Play Store could get a dedicated search tab, according to newly discovered evidence.

This search tab could replace the search bar seen at the top of the Play Store.

Searching for content on the Google Play Store is an easy endeavor, as you simply use the search bar at the top of the app to type your search. Now, it looks like Google could be expanding search functionality in a future version of the storefront.

The GApps and Leaks Telegram group discovered evidence that the Play Store could get a dedicated search tab. This search tab would be accessible via a button at the bottom of the app, alongside the existing apps, games, and books tabs. The search tab would display search suggestions too. Check out the screenshot on the left.

It’s believed that this search tab and dedicated page could replace the top search bar, as the right-hand screenshot shows. That seems like a step back for the user experience, requiring two taps to initiate a search. We really hope the top search bar stays, so we’ll have to wait and see how this all works in the final release.

Otherwise, Google is also working to label government-affiliated apps, and the Telegram group indeed found evidence of this badge. “Play verified this app is affiliated with a government entity,” reads a purported description spotted by the group.

