You're not alone — Google Play Store is acting up for some today

TL;DR Reports of issues with Google Play have been spiking since late morning.

Some users describe problems with updates, while others can’t download apps in the first place.

Not everyone appears to be experiencing these errors.

When Android users are looking to check out some new apps, or just make sure the ones they have installed are up to date with the latest patches, the vast majority of us turn to the Google Play Store. The one-stop-shop is our portal to all sorts of media, from games to books — at least, when it’s working. And, unfortunately, today that doesn’t appear to be the case for at least some of us.

We’ve been noticing signs of issues with Google Play going back the past few hours. Down Detector shows a flurry of reports starting at around 11am Eastern, and continuing up through when we’re publishing. We find evidence of a similar spike on Google Trends, though its data is a few hours behind.

Reports of problems have also been popping up on social media, like this Reddit post from user No-Cartographer-3163 about Play Store error messages, or this recent one from No-Prize-2882 where updates hang while downloading.

That said, we tried accessing the Play Store and using it to update apps after hearing theses reports, and ran into no trouble ourselves. So while it does seem clear that there’s something amiss with the Play Store today, it’s not so widespread an issue that it’s affecting everyone — at least, not yet.

We’ll be keeping an eye on any further movement here and will update our coverage accordingly.

Developing…

