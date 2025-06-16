Google Play Store just make it harder to fat-finger an accidental purchase

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is replacing the Play Store’s one-tap buy button with a new “Slide to buy” gesture.

The update aims to reduce accidental purchases by requiring a more deliberate action.

The change is rolling out with version 46.5.19-31 of the Play Store across all purchase interfaces.

Online retailers are increasingly keen to make the buying process as smooth as possible, but that convenience can lead to unintentional purchases. To counter this, Google is introducing a small change on the Play Store that we saw hints of earlier in the year. A new “Slide to buy” pill is replacing the old one-tap buy button for apps, books, movies, and other digital goods.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the updated interface is widely rolling out with version 46.5.19-31 of the Play Store. Instead of a simple tap, users now drag a pill-shaped button with a circular handle, guided by animated arrows and a subtle bounce effect to hint that it’s draggable.

Google says this change is meant to reduce accidental purchases by requiring a more deliberate action. Even though the old system already involved two taps, this adjustment adds a layer of friction that could help save users from buyer’s remorse.

The “Slide to buy” confirmation appears in all instances of the Google Play purchase section, including third-party apps and the Google TV app.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.