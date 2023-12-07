Some Samsung phones are missing months of Google Play system updates

TL;DR Certain Galaxy phones haven’t received Google Play system updates in several months.

Some of the affected phones include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy A33.

What is causing the problem is currently unknown.

Do you know when was the last time your Galaxy phone had a Google Play system update? There’s a chance your handset hasn’t received one in several months.

According to a report from GalaxyClub, a handful of Galaxy phones haven’t had a Google Play system update in months. And this problem appears to be affecting both flagships and budget devices alike.

For a quick refresher, Google Play system updates deal with features linked to Google products. Sometimes these updates can be very minor, or they can introduce big improvements. One of the more recent updates, in fact, allows you to add boarding passes and health cards to the Google Wallet app by scanning a QR code. And an update back in October enabled QR code and barcode scanning within Wallet.

It appears that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy A33, and more are affected by the issue. Some of those top models were reportedly last updated back on July 1, 2023. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 apparently were updated more recently, but still haven’t received a new update since October.

It’s currently unknown what the cause of the problem is, but the outlet hypothesizes that there could be something going on with the search/finding of these updates. There also seems to be nothing users can do to rectify the problem since these updates can’t be done manually, nor can they be sideloaded. It looks like we may just have to wait for Samsung to fix the issue.

