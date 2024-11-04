Google's new 'Special Offer From Pixel' gives you 30% off on the Pixel 9 series

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Select Google Play Points members can now get a 30% discount on Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL.

The discount is available until December 2, 2024.

It cannot be combined with other promotions, though trade-in options will be available for additional savings.

In an exciting new promotion, Google is offering Play Points members a 30% discount on the Pixel 9 series. The limited-time deal is available on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

To take advantage of this “Special Offer From Pixel,” Play Points users need to navigate to the Google Play app on their mobile devices, access the Play Points section, and click on the Perks tab. There, they can claim a unique discount code that will be applicable at checkout for any of the Pixel 9 models, except for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The discount is available until December 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM PT (2:59 AM ET on December 3) or while supplies last. 9to5Google reports that only Google Play Points Gold members and above are seeing this offer right now. The offer also seems to be based on individual purchase history. Each customer can redeem the discount for one Pixel 9 device only.

Moreover, this 30% discount can’t be combined with other promotional offers on the Pixel 9 series, customers can still take advantage of trade-in deals. Buyers should also know that the promotional code is not transferable.

If you’re not into Play Points and still want to grab a discounted Pixel 9 series phone, you can also check out the below deal on Woot. It gives you a cool $200 off on the Pixel 9 Pro XL — no strings attached.

