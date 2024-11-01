The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL drops by $200 for the first time!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the best phones the market has to offer, and it’s also pretty new, launched in August 2024. We haven’t seen any real discounts on it, other than the free gift card Amazon and Best Buy were giving out with it. That is, until today! You can finally get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at a lower cost than its $1,099 retail price. Today’s deal slashes the cost down to $899. That is a nice $200 discount! Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $899

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on deals. The sale only applies to the Obsidian color version with 128GB of storage. There’s a purchase limit of three units per customer. By the way, this is the Canadian model, but the phone is unlocked and Woot! mentions it’s compatible with US carriers. Imported devices don’t usually get warranties, which is why Woot! is including its own 90-day warranty with this purchase.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Woot! Save $200.00

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a high-end smartphone through and through, so you’re paying for a very premium experience. We gave the Pixel 9 Pro XL a stellar review, with very few things to complain about, so you know you’re getting Android Authority‘s stamp of approval here.

The design was revamped, using more squared-off edges and an overhauled camera bump. It has an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, and an IP68 certification that ensures excellent dust and water resistance.

Aside from the fantastic design and build quality, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is great in every other department. You will find no issues with performance, as this phone comes with a Google Tensor G4 processor and a whopping 16GB of RAM. The 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display is also gorgeous, featuring a sharp 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Oh, and it’s super bright, with a max of 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Of course, like every other flagship Pixel, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has an amazing camera system. While testing it, we managed to get two days of battery life continuously. We also love the seven-year update promise, which is among the best in the industry.

This is easily one of our favorite phones, so if you’ve been looking for a high-end device that makes nearly no compromises, take advantage of this deal while it lasts. Woot! mentions the offer will stand for only four more days, or until sold out. You best make up your mind soon!

