Google turns up the volume with special music-themed rewards for Play Points members

TL;DR Gold Plus Google Play Points members can get new music-themed rewards.

Points can be redeemed for rewards like a custom Google Play LED beat bar, an exclusive EP-133 K.O. II Sampler, and merchandise from PinkPantheress and EJAE.

Google is also holding meet-and-greets with PinkPantheress and EJAE in California, with Silver Plus members getting priority access.

Google is currently running a Play Rewards Tour to bring fans closer to the music they love. If you’re in the Santa Monica area, the tech giant has some special experiences for you to enjoy. However, the company is also offering some interesting goodies anyone can grab, as long as they’re a Gold Plus member in the US.

Google has announced that Gold Plus Play Points members in the US can now redeem their points for new music-themed rewards. If you’re on this tier, you’ll have access to a custom Google Play LED Beat Bar, an exclusive EP-133 K.O. II Sampler, and merchandise from PinkPantheress and EJAE. The tech giant adds that you can also unlock a digital road case on Google Play with surprise perks by heading over to the Perks tab of Play Points home.

For PinkPantheress and EJAE fans, Google says it will be holding meet-and-greets at its store in Santa Monica, California, from January 31 to February 2. In addition to the meet-and-greets, there will also be exclusive collectibles to nab. Google is giving Silver Plus members priority access, but for everyone else, it’s first-come, first-served.

