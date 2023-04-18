Google Play Points now lets you save on DoorDash or get Google merch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has updated Google Play Points to add more redeem options.

One option will give you $10 off on DoorDash and Instacart.

Another option lets you spend your points on Google merchandise.

Google introduced its Google Play rewards program — Google Play Points — in the US back in 2019. At the time, you could only use those points to redeem special in-app items or Google Play credit. But now the tech giant is opening up its rewards program to include more redeemable options.

In a blog post, Google highlighted four ways for Google Play Points members to redeem their points. Members can still get special in-app items — like characters or tokens — and Google Play credit that goes from $1 to $10. However, the announcement revealed there are two new ways to redeem. Those new options include saving on DoorDash and Instacart or getting Google swag.

According to the Mountain View-based firm, members in the US can swap their points right now for $10 off their next DoorDash order or Instacart delivery. Google Play Points members in Japan, however, are being offered 24 hours of unlimited data through Povo2.0.

Members can swap their points for Google merchandise starting today as well. However, it looks like the options are limited to t-shirts, sweatshirts, sunglasses, water bottles, and Chrome Dino socks.

If you’re wondering how to become a member, all you have to do is open the Play Store app on your phone. From there, you’ll need to tap on the menu, Play Points, and join. The program is free, so you don’t have to worry about fees popping up. However, you’ll want to keep an eye on your points because they do expire over time.

