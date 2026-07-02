You can get a month of free Google Play Pass right now

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is offering a free month of Google Play Pass for new subscribers.

It includes a catalog of over 1,000 apps and games, and also offers discounts on select top games not included in the catalog.

If you find yourself spending a lot of time playing mobile games and trying out apps on your Android phone, Google has a new offer that could interest you. The company is offering a one-month Google Play Pass subscription for free.

The free trial was announced by Google’s community engagement lead, Mishaal Rahman, on Reddit, and is available right away for Android users. Users can claim a free month of Play Pass by heading to this link on their Android device.

The “Games” section in the Play Store also has a banner for the offer. Users can tap on it and claim their free subscription. The trial is available from today until August 31, and is only available for first-time subscribers.

It’s worth noting that after the one-month trial ends, you will be charged $4.99 per month to continue your subscription. The offer is currently available in select countries, including the US, UK, India, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and South Korea. A full list of the countries is available in the Reddit post.

What is Google Play Pass? Google Play Pass is a subscription service that has a catalog of over 1,000 games and apps. For subscribers, these are available ad-free at no extra cost and include all in-app purchases unlocked. The subscription also offers exclusive offers on top games every month.

Subscribers can find included games and apps in a dedicated Play Pass section within the Play Store. These apps and games also have the “Play Pass” badge on their titles, so they stand out when browsing the Play Store. Games included in the Play Pass catalog include Stardew Valley, Pocket City 2, Thronefall, Dead Cells, and more.

Play Pass also gives subscribers weekly offers on select top games not included in the catalog. These offers include discounts for in-app purchases or deals on specific in-game items in titles such as Roblox, Call of Duty: Mobile, Kingshot, EA Sports FC, Royal Match, and others.

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