Google Play Games on PC is adding a handy sidebar with access to quick controls and more (Updated)

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Games on PC now offers custom controls across games.

There’s also a new sidebar that lets you make quick adjustments during gameplay.

Multi-account and multi-instance support are coming this month.

Update, March 13, 2025 (08:35 PM ET): This post has been updated to clarify that the new Play Games sidebar is set to arrive sometime in the next couple weeks. Original article, March 13, 2025 (11:45 AM ET): Android offers a solid game library that you can enjoy on your Android flagship. However, many users also want to play the same games on their PC. Google offers the ability to play Android games on a Windows PC directly through the Google Play Games program, complete with keyboard and mouse support and more. Today, Google is announcing more improvements to Google Play Games, including some custom control options and the introduction of a new game sidebar.

At GDC 2025, Google is announcing that Google Play Games players on PC can try out new custom controls across games. Players will be able to remap game controls and set custom press points for tap and joystick controls. In the video below, you can see how the joystick can be repositioned and resized and how different keys can be mapped to different movement directions.

You can also import controls from others or export your mapping for others to try.

Players can also set up a game sidebar that lets them make quick adjustments on PC. This is set to debut before the end of the month.

That’s not all. This month, Google is also bringing multi-account and multi-instancing support, so you can play the same game with multiple accounts simultaneously on PC.

The icing on the cake is that Google Play Games on PC will be moving out of beta and reaching general availability status later this year. This would be a testament to the platform’s maturity and would bring even more multiplatform games and upgrades.

