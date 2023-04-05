Google Play improves data safety by requiring apps to let users delete data

Google is adding a new requirement to the Play Store that will affect all apps on its platform. That new requirement is aimed at helping users control and protect their data privacy.

In the near future, all apps on the Google Play Store that allow account creation will be required to allow users to delete those accounts. The tech giant announced the new rule change in a blog post.

For apps that enable app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online. This web requirement, which you will link in your Data safety form, is especially important so that a user can request account and data deletion without having to reinstall an app.

As the company mentions, the Data safety section in the Play Store already lets developers provide data deletion options. However, this move is meant to give users “an easier and more consistent way to request them.”