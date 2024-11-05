Have too many games on your phone? Google Play could help you continue playing (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is prepping a new section for the Games tab on the Play Store that will give you quick access to games installed on your phone.

The upcoming Continue playing section will have a carousel featuring installed games with a Play button to launch the game.

The game listings in this carousel will show when you installed the game and the last time you played it.

The Google Play Store could soon get a new section to help you track all the games installed on your phone. This section will make it easy to continue playing and see when you installed a game or the last time you played it.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Although the section is not live in the current Google Play Store release, we managed to get an early look at it. As you can see in the following screenshot, it will appear within the Games tab on the Play Store under a new Continue playing header.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The section has a carousel featuring all the games installed on your phone, with a Play button underneath. If you haven’t played one of the games yet, its listing will show exactly when you installed it on your phone. Otherwise, it will show when you last played the game.

The new Continue playing section is not live in version 43.4.23-31 of the Google Play Store, but it seems ready for rollout. Google could release it to users with a future update, and we’ll let you know as soon as it’s widely available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments