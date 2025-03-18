Annoying Google Play bug complains about a missing update that doesn't even exist

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Android users are getting a persistent error notification urging them to update Google Play Services to restore app functionality.

The notification redirects users to the app’s Play Store page where there is no update available.

Users are experiencing this issue on both the stable and beta channels.

Have you been running into an issue where you’re Android phone is continually warning you about an error with some Google apps? You’re not alone. It appears multiple users are reporting a bug that is causing a false alarm.

Some Android owners are voicing their frustrations on social media about an persistent error notification. The notification warns that certain Google apps, like Messages or the Google app, won’t work unless you go to the Play Store and update them. Once you tap on the notification, it directs you to the app’s Play Store page with no update waiting for you.

The folks over at Android Police say they have encountered this bug on one of their Pixel 9 Pros. Tipster @theonecid has noticed the issue on their device as well. According to the outlet, they’re running the latest beta for Google Play Services (version 25.10.33). Meanwhile, @theonecid is on the latest stable build of Play Services (version 25.09). So it looks like the bug can effect you whether you’re on the stable or beta channel.

The good news is that despite the error message, these apps are still functioning normally. However, the bad news is that it’s unclear what’s causing the error notification to trigger. Android Police adds that updating to Google app version 16.19.36 seems to have stopped the notification from popping up. But they were unable to verify if a newer app version of Google Messages would resolve that issue.

We have contacted Google for comment on the situation. This article will be updated if we hear back from the tech giant.

