Google Play's got a new system for letting apps deliver age-appropriate experiences

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play is preparing for the global rollout of its Age Signals API.

The API lets parents share the age ranges of young users without revealing specific personal info.

Apps can then deliver age-appropriate experiences tailored to those ranges.

Google already gives parents control over what their children have access to on Android devices through features like Family Link, but what about the flip side of that? While parents can limit access to apps for kids they think are too young, how about giving developers the ability to tailor an app’s presentation to users of a certain age? It turns out Google already came up with a system for doing just that — and it’s just about to make its big global debut.

It’s called the Play Age Signals API, and it’s designed to offer a privacy-preserving way for users to share their ages with developers. Instead of revealing anything as personal as a birth date, Play Age Signals instead allows apps to query Google Play for the age range a user falls into: Those are set to 0-12, 13-15, 16-17, and 18+ by default.

Google

Equipped with that information, an app could then do everything from changing the sort of content it exposes to users, to just tweaking the messaging it uses to communicate with them.

As you can see, users will still have control over even these broad age ranges being shared with individual apps, or parents can just disable it altogether:

Google

Google already got access to the Age Signals API going for developers in Brazil, and today shares that the next phase is kicking off in just a couple weeks, with expansion to Canada and Australia. Assuming everything goes well, the plan is then to push it out everywhere before the end of the year.

While this kind of age information could theoretically be used for a whole lot of different things, Google has some very strict-sounding rules requiring that developers only use this data to deliver age-appropriate experiences, and specifically not for advertising or analytics.

Whether or not your favorite apps end up taking advantage of Age Signals will ultimately be up to developers, but this admittedly sounds like a useful new tool for apps that really want to successfully target the needs of users of all ages.

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