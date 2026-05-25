First chance to save 30% on the Pixelsnap Case for Google Pixel 10 and 10 Pro

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Finding the perfect case for your phone is always satisfying, especially when it offers great protection and looks that complement your device. Right now, the Google Pixelsnap case for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro is at an all-time low price!

This silicone-backed Pixelsnap case is currently priced at $34.99, down 30% from its regular price of $49.99.

The Pixelsnap Case stands out with its soft silicone design that hugs every curve of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro for a snug, precise fit. It’s been drop-tested for hundreds of hours to ensure protection against accidental bumps and falls, with raised edges that safeguard your display and camera bar. It’s compatible with magnetic accessories like chargers, grips, and stands, making daily use super convenient. Plus, the bold color options sync up with your phone’s design for a seamless look. In addition to its thoughtful design, the case is made with 42% recycled materials, making it a more eco-friendly choice.

According to our price tracker, being $11.62 cheaper than the average price over the last 90 days, hitting its all-time low, and having just dropped 11 hours ago, makes the deal a great find.

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