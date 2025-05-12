If you're quick, you can get the original Pixel Watch for just $69.99

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

We’re big advocates of stepping back a generation or two to find the best value in tech. If you’re of the same mind, this is a tantalizing offer. Those of you fast enough to catch it can find that Woot has an amazing Google Pixel Watch deal running right now. Originally selling for $400, the eye-catching smartwatch is down to just $69.99 today. Google Pixel Watch (41mm, LTE) for $69.99 ($330 off)

We’ve obviously seen plenty of deals on this device since it launched a couple of years back, but nothing to match this offer. For example, the LTE model to which this deal refers has never been even close to this cheap on Amazon. You may have to decide quickly, though, as the Wi-Fi-only variant is already sold out — unsurprising at this price.

Google Pixel Watch (LTE) Google Pixel Watch (LTE) The Pixel Watch is the first wearable with the Big G. The Google Pixel Watch is a Wear OS-powered wearable that's aiming to be the smartwatch for everyone. It has a robust app library, plenty of Fitbit-based health-tracking features, and a classy design. See price at Woot! Save $330.00 Selling fast!

The first-gen Pixel Watch marked a promising debut for Google’s smartwatch ambitions. Its sleek, minimalist design and fluid performance made a strong first impression, and the integration of Fitbit features like heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring gave it solid fitness credentials. It also nailed the basics of a modern smartwatch, with Google Assistant, Wallet, Maps, and more on board. Battery life can’t match that of its successors, but at this price, it’s still a steal.

Hit the widget above if you want to learn more, and cross your fingers that the limited stock hasn’t been snapped up yet.