Pixel Watch missing some overnight data? Blame the March update

TL;DR Pixel Watch wearables have been failing to collect SpO2 and skin temperature data since the watches’ March update.

It seems like the issue can be solved by factory resetting an affected watch.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information on the problem and a potential fix.

Google’s March update for Pixel Watch is apparently causing some issues. User reports are floating around this week describing problems with tracking both blood oxygen concentration (SpO2) and skin temperature overnight.

PiunikaWeb has rounded up some of these reports, which seem to have started over the weekend. Most of the reports I’ve seen are about the Pixel Watch 4, but users have mentioned the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2, as well.

User accounts of the issues say that overnight SpO2 and skin temperature data are missing without any explanation. Both metrics are only tracked during sleep, so it’s possible that these issues stem from broader complications with sleep tracking.

As for a fix, a user labeled as a Product Expert on the Pixel Watch Help forum suggests clearing the Fitbit app’s cache on both the affected Pixel Watch and the phone it’s paired with and restarting both devices, though a user reporting the issue on the Fitbit Community forum says that that method didn’t solve their problems.

Some other users report that factory resetting their Pixel Watch solved the problem, a method also endorsed by the official PixelCommunity Reddit account.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information about the problem and the status of a potential fix. We’ll update this post with any information we get back.

