Pixel Watch owners: Brace for a longer wait as Google works on fixing Wear OS 5 update

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has paused the Wear OS 5 update for the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 after users reported devices getting stuck on a blank screen.

A new community update indicates that the rollout will resume later this year once the issues are resolved, leading to longer wait times for users.

Google recommends factory resetting the watches or performing a hard reset as temporary solutions for those experiencing issues.

Google has once again acknowledged an ongoing issue with the Wear OS 5 update for the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. A few weeks ago, Google rolled out the September update for the smartwatches. However, the software was quickly rescinded after owners started reporting that their devices were stuck on a blank screen after the update. Google has said it’s working on a resolution, but it looks like users will have to wait a bit longer.

In a new community update, Google says it plans to resume the Wear OS 5 update for the older Pixel Watches later this year, once it has mitigated the observed issues. So if you were hoping to get the Wear OS update sometime soon, you’ll have to temper your expectations and possibly wait another month or so.

Meanwhile, Google recommends resetting your Pixel Watch to factory settings if you’re experiencing issues. If you’re stuck on a blank screen, press the crown on your Pixel Watch for three seconds, then scroll down and tap restart. You can also try hard resetting your smartwatch before a factory reset. To do that, long press the crown and side button for approximately 35 seconds until the white “G” logo appears. The watch should restart and be usable again once the restart completes.

You might like

Comments