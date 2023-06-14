One of the best Pixel features is now on the Pixel Watch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel Watch has received the At A Glance feature.

This feature first debuted on Pixel phones and shows contextual info on your screen.

The Pixel Watch’s take shows weather info, commute times, and more.

Google has offered the At A Glance widget on Android phones for a while now, delivering a variety of contextual information on your home screen. Now, it turns out that the widget is available on the Pixel Watch too.

9to5Google spotted At A Glance on the Pixel Watch, and colleague Rita El-Khoury was able to confirm the feature’s availability on her Pixel Watch. You can find and add the complication by using the Modular II or Modular III layouts of the Utility watch face, occupying the rectangular complication slot.

Glanceable information on your wrist Much like the widget on Android phones, the watch-based complication shows the date and weather by default. Oddly enough, Rita notes that the feature only displays the temperature in Fahrenheit, even if Celsius is your default measurement. In any event, Google’s support page confirms that At A Glance on Wear OS devices will also show “time to leave” info, calendar events and agendas, and commute times.

There’s no word on whether At A Glance will come to more Wear OS watches, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The feature was originally exclusive to Pixel phones but has since arrived on regular Android devices. Google still offers exclusive info types for Pixels, though, such as package deliveries and Nest doorbell integration. So it stands to reason that we could see a more basic version of At A Glance landing on third-party watches in the future.

The news also comes after Google issued a separate feature drop for the Pixel Watch. This brings a variety of features, including nighttime SpO2 tracking, the ability to recognize heart-rate fluctuations, and auto-pause functionality for exercises.

