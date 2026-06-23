The Google Pixel Watch 4 just got a lot more affordable in the Prime Day sale

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Android users looking for a compact smartwatch have a strong option in the Google Pixel Watch 4, and it is cheaper than usual right now. It is an especially good fit for Pixel phone owners who want tighter Google integration on their wrist.

This Prime Day 2026 offer cuts the price to $289.99 from a $349.99 RRP. That is a 17% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it ties the lowest price we have seen this year.

The model on sale is the 41mm Wi-Fi version with a Matte Black aluminum case and Obsidian Active Band. It features a bright Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO always-on display, Wear OS, Fitbit health tools, and Google AI and Gemini-style smart features. That mix of Google software and fitness tracking is what helps this watch stand out.

It covers a wide range of health data, including heart rate, sleep, SpO2, ECG, skin temperature, stress, and cEDA. It also tracks activity and workouts with built-in GPS. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours with the always-on display on, or up to 48 hours in Battery Saver mode. Fast charging is included too, with the Quick Charge Dock taking the battery to about 50% in roughly 15 minutes. Connectivity includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC with Google Wallet, and GPS. It also has a 4.6-star review score.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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