Google Pixel Watch 4 LTE drops to $349.99 in one of its best Amazon deals yet

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Amazon has dropped the Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, LTE) to $349.99, down from its $449.99 retail price. That saves you $100, a 22% discount off the RRP, and it is only $5 more than the all-time low we saw during the recent Prime Day sale. Aside from that sale, this smartwatch has never been cheaper, so now is a strong time to grab it.

The Pixel Watch 4 is the smaller LTE version, which means it can handle calls, texts, music streaming, payments, and some other features even when your phone is not nearby. It runs Wear OS 6 and works with most Android phones running Android 11 or newer, so it should fit nicely into many Android setups.

On the hardware side, the 41mm model has a compact aluminum case and an AMOLED LTPO display with always-on support. Peak brightness reaches 3000 nits, which should help when viewing the screen outdoors. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours on the 41mm model with the always-on display enabled, and Google says charging is faster than on earlier generations.

Connectivity is also a big part of the package here, with LTE/UMTS, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, ultra-wideband, and satellite SOS communication support. The watch also carries a solid 4.4 out of 5 review rating, which adds to the appeal at this price.

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