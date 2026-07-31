The Google Pixel Watch 4 LTE is down to $349.99 in one of its best Amazon deals yet

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Amazon has knocked $100 off the Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, LTE), dropping it to $349.99 from its $449.99 recommended retail price. That is a 22% discount relative to the RRP, and it is one of the strongest prices we have seen outside of Prime Day.

The only time it was cheaper was during that sale, and even then, it was just $5 less. It also stands out against the last 30 days, when the watch sat at $449.99. If this is the model you have been waiting for, now looks like a smart time to grab it.

This version is the 41mm LTE model, so it is built for standalone calls, texts, and data without needing your phone nearby. It includes 4G LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and ultra-wideband. Recent listings also point to upgraded safety and communication tools, including satellite SOS support in supported regions.

The 41mm case fits wrists around 130 to 210mm and weighs about 31g without the band, which helps keep it light on the wrist. Google currently shows color options, including Silver/Iris, Gold/Lemongrass, Moonstone, Porcelain, and Black/Obsidian. Google is also promoting carrier support for LTE, with some offers including bundled mobile data incentives for the LTE version.

The Pixel Watch 4 also carries a 4.4 out of 5 review score, which gives this deal even more weight. At $349.99 on Amazon, this is a strong chance to save on Google’s LTE smartwatch without waiting around for another major sales event.

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