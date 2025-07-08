Lowest price alert: Google Pixel Watch 3 now available for $249.99

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Score a fantastic deal on one of the top smartwatches for Android users. For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel Watch 3 for just $249.99 — a significant $100 off the regular price of $349.99. That’s a 29% discount from the recommended retail price, making it the lowest price ever. Google Pixel Watch 3 for $249.99 (29% off)

The Google Pixel Watch 3 stands out with its 41mm sleek design and vibrant 1.27-inch AMOLED display, providing up to 2,000 nits brightness and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Wear OS 5, fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, and is equipped with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Health enthusiasts will appreciate advanced sensors for heart rate, SpO2, ECG, and more, plus seamless integration with Fitbit for a rich fitness experience.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) Two sizes, better than ever. The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and each size comes in Wi-Fi or LTE options. They all come with improved activity and fitness tracking, thinner bezels, and Wear OS 5. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Prime Deal

The watch’s battery offers up to 24 hours of use with an always-on display, and can fast charge to 50% in just 24 minutes. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and an optional LTE model. It’s water-resistant up to 5ATM and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating, available in multiple colors like the Champagne Gold Aluminum Case with a Hazel Band.

Remember, all Prime Day deals, including this one, are available only for Prime subscribers. If you’re not already a member, consider signing up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these exclusive offers.