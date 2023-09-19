Pixel Watch 2 could borrow key features from the Fitbit Sense 2

Google

TL;DR The Pixel Watch is tipped to feature a temperature sensor, with measurement features akin to the Fitbit Sense 2.

Google could also be adding a stress measurement sensor to the watch.

The wearable is also expected to bring safety and translation improvements.

Google has already confirmed the Pixel Watch 2 is coming on October 4, and we’re now hearing more about the new features that will likely appear on the smartwatch. According to what sources are telling 9to5Google, Google could equip the Pixel Watch 2 with a thermometer, stress tracking, personal safety improvements, and a Fitbit UI revamp.

The temperature measurement feature on the Pixel Watch 2 could work the same way as skin temperature readings on the Fitbit Sense 2. Owners will likely be able to check their body temperature on demand, and older readings could be accessible through the Fitbit mobile app.

This is in addition to a new stress management feature, also borrowed from the Fitbit Sense 2. Google’s sneak peek of the Pixel Watch 2 previously revealed the wearable will include an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor. 9to5Google’s sources have reaffirmed that the new sensor would help Pixel Watch 2 users manage stress.

Pixel Watch 2: What else is new?

Google / Youtube

Google’s second smartwatch is also expected to bring some safety improvements. The leaked information suggests that the Pixel Watch 2 will automatically display a user’s medical information when it detects a car crash. The feature will work in tandem with the Car Crash Detection capabilities of Pixel phones.

Pixel Watch 2 users may also be able to schedule a Safety Check. The feature is currently available on Pixel phones and allows users to set a safety check every few minutes or hours. If they don’t respond, the phone automatically alerts their emergency contacts. Of course, this requires an LTE connection and an active data plan.

Besides this, the new smartwatch could also have an Emergency Sharing feature to share a user’s location with their trusted contacts. It should work independently on Pixel Watch 2 models with LTE support. Google could also bring Assistant’s Interpreter mode to the Watch 2 to improve translations.

