Google Pixel Tablet passes through FCC showing off key connectivity spec

TL;DR A new Google device was spotted at FCC, listing out support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and UWB.

This device could be the Google Pixel Tablet.

UWB can find many uses on the device, such as handoff functionality and bolstering Android’s Find My Device network.

Google is planning a re-entry into the tablet market with the Google Pixel Tablet. We already have a fair idea of how the tablet will turn out, thanks to numerous leaks, rumors, and even an official announcement from Google. The tablet has now passed through FCC’s certification process, revealing that it will come with UWB tech built-in.

A Google device with the model number GTU8P was spotted in the FCC database (by 9to5Google). It is an Android device, as can be ascertained from where it stores its FCC e-label. The device is listed for three connection standards: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and UWB. Since it lacks cellular connectivity, it is safe to conclude that it is an Android tablet, which then lines the certified product up with the Google Pixel Tablet.

UWB, or Ultra-Wideband, is a wireless technology that helps with precise location tracking of devices. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series include UWB within them, allowing the phones to be used as digital car keys. On the Pixel Tablet, a digital car key won’t be the most practical use case since the tablet is largely designed to be used at home with its speaker dock.

Where UWB would make better sense on a large 11-inch tablet is for Android’s rumored Tap-to-Transfer system, wherein users would mimic Apple’s hand0ff functionality. UWB could also help with precise location tracking of the Pixel Tablet itself, and it could also help bolster Google’s long-rumored Find My Device Network for locating lost Android devices.

Either way, we hope to learn more about how Google plans to use UWB on the Pixel Tablet when the device launches. The fact that the tablet has passed through FCC is a good sign for its imminent retail release. We hope to learn more about it at Google I/O 2023 in May.

