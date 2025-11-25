Google Pixel Tablet now $249, bringing back its record-low price for Black Friday

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Tablet offers a stunning blend of design and functionality, and it’s now available at a standout discount for Black Friday. This tablet could be the tech upgrade you’ve been pondering, especially if you’re looking for a versatile device capable of handling both work and play. Google Pixel Tablet for $249.00 (38% off)

This year, the Pixel Tablet is being offered at just $249, down from its typical $399 price tag. That’s a sizable 38% off the recommended retail price, matching its record-low price. It’s not just a deal; it’s an opportunity to snag a great Android tablet at an impressive discount.

Scoring an excellent 4.5 stars in Amazon reviews, the Pixel Tablet packs a punch. It features a nearly 11-inch LCD display with 2560×1600 resolution and a 276ppi for crisp visuals. Add to that USI 2.0 stylus support and a special anti-smudge coating, and you’ve got a tablet that’s not just powerful, but also practical.

Under the hood, it’s fueled by the Google Tensor G2 processor, comes with 8GB of RAM, and offers 128GB of storage. The battery life is also commendable, offering up to 12 hours of video streaming. Plus, it’s eco-friendly, featuring recycled materials and a recycled aluminum enclosure.

One of the unique aspects of the Pixel Tablet is its ability to transform into a smart home hub via the optional Charging Speaker Dock, enhancing its usability throughout your home. With ongoing support for security and feature updates, this tablet is designed to last. Thinking about whether to grab this deal? With such features and significant savings, it may just be the perfect time to go for it.

