Google Pixel Tablet plunges to a new all-time low price!

If you’re looking for a great tablet at an affordable price point, we have the perfect deal for you. The Google Pixel Tablet is usually $399, but right now, you can buy it at a new record-low price of just $274.99. This is a $124.01 discount over the original price! Buy the Google Pixel Tablet for just $274.99

This offer is available from Amazon. One thing to keep in mind is that the discounted price only applies to the Porcelain color version, not the Hazel and Rose models. Also, this deal is for the tablet alone, so you won’t get the Speaker Dock.

There are no longer many Android tablet options around, but the Google Pixel Tablet is definitely among the best. Things only really get better if you step up to Samsung’s high-end tablets, and those are nowhere close to this price range. All things considered, the Google Pixel Tablet is offer a much better value proposition.

The specs are actually quite good. You get a Google Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM. While the G2 chip is no longer the latest and greatest, it is still a great performer in 2024. Performance shouldn’t be an issue unless you really start pushing the pad to its limits. The 10.95-inch display is also pretty nice, featuring a sharp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. We were also surprised by the audio quality. The four speakers on the tablet sound great, even without the Speaker Dock.

Pixel Tablet

We found battery life to be pretty good, too. It lasted us over 10 hours per charge during our testing. And if you care for longevity, Google is giving the Pixel Tablet an update promise of three OS updates and five years of security patches. So, it should get up to Android 16. Not to mention, you’ll get access to those fun Pixel-only features.

Again, this is a brand new record-low price, and these discounts don’t usually last too long. If you’ve been on the fence about getting the Google Pixel Tablet, now is your time! Of course, you can always check out our list of the best Android tablets to find great alternatives.

